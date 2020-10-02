Race circuit turns red to highlight events industry’s plight

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

SILVERSTONE Circuit glows red in support of a campaign to highlight the plight of the live events industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wing, Silverstone’s conference facility that hosts events for up to 4,000 people, was illuminated red from the inside and outside, with a light projection that lit up the evening sky.

It was supporting the #WeMakeEvents global day of action, Stand As One and the #LightItInRed campaign which co-ordinates light projections that create visual statements, to build awareness for the plight of the live events industry.

A grid of empty flight cases on the race track’s start/finish line and track lights around the circuit all displayed red, with a backdrop of Silverstone Drive experience cars and circuit fire tender added to the spectacle.

The British Racing Drivers Club headquarters was also lit red, and a dramatic shaft of light, one of 60 across the UK, beamed into the night sky to represent the workforce affected by the halt of the industry.

Silverstone has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, with many motor racing meetings cancelled and all others held behind closed doors without spectators. Conferences, exhibitions and corporate events bookings for 2020 have all been cancelled and the Wing facility remains closed for large scale events for the foreseeable future.

“We are proud to be supporting the #LightItInRed campaign and We Make Event’s global day of action,” says Silverstone’s head of corporate sales Hayley Smith.

“While we have been able to run some motor racing events, these have all been without spectators and that has really hurt us commercially. Our conference and events business has ground to a halt so that has hit us hard too.”

Hayley Smith

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix is the largest sporting event in the UK and Silverstone needs the infrastructure of suppliers that the UK events industry has. “From portable toilets to crowd barriers, staging to temporary structures, as well as its skilled workforce that helps us to deliver this event and many others,” says Hayley.

“Our flagship venue, the Wing, usually hosts a packed schedule of events, many using the services of a range of suppliers who are being affected by the continued closure of conference facilities. We hope that our participation will help to raise awareness for the live events industry that is not currently able to return to work.”

The #LightItInRed initiative has co-ordinated impressive art installations and lighting projections, creating a powerful visual statement to build awareness for the plight of the events industry.

The #WeMakeEvents global day of action, Stand As One, which took place on Wednesday (September 30), is a series of events around the world, with 27 countries taking part.

Lighting Silverstone red drew together leading industry specialists. Clearsound Productions provided all the fixtures, crew and main equipment for the illuminations. Robe UK supplied a range of high-powered Robe LED luminaires,

AE Hire assisted with generators and ancillary equipment, ARB provided LED screens and On-Point Logistics arranged transport for the equipment.