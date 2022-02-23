Put staff on alert over new cyber scam, warns IT security expert

BEWARE a brand new scam in which cyber criminals are using very old-fashioned methods, businesses have been warned.

Criminals commonly try to hack into a business’s systems through the internet, often by breaking into someone’s email or looking for weak passwords.

But security researchers have spotted that one criminal gang is now posting out USB drives.

“These drives turn up in a gift box with a fake ‘Thank you’ letter,” says Tony Capewell of Milton Keynes-based IT security and support company Your Cloud Works. “The criminals are hoping someone in the business will open the box, believe it is a gift and put the USB drive into their computer.”

In doing so, however, the user is unwittingly giving the hacker direct access to their computer, through malicious software loaded on the USB, Mr Capewell adds.

“We are now warning all businesses around here to spread the word about this to their staff.”

All businesses should offer their staff regular training on cyber security threats. Software can protect businesses but well-trained staff will increase the protection tenfold and act as the first line of defence, Mr Capewell says.