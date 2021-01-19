Property maintenance firm launches new facilities management division

MEET a business that is pushing ahead with its expansion plans in 2021, recruiting, bringing in new clients and aiming for a £0.5 million turnover target by the end of the year.

Carl Yeomanson, who launched his company Plumbing and Gas Solutions nearly 11 years ago, has used the disruption of Covid to rethink and reshape his business.

He has decided the time was right for expansion rather than concern or conservatism.

He has opened a new business, Facilities Management Solutions, which will run alongside the existing operation at its headquarters in Wymbush, Milton Keynes.

The new company will provide a broad building management service, focusing on key areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, security and access, electrics and specialist services such as pump maintenance and landscaping.

New clients – largely commercial and industrial businesses – have already signed up, including Milton Keynes College and Yamaha.

“Although some of our clients had to shut their doors during the pandemic, we have been fortunate and busier than ever,” Mr Yeomanson said. “Many of our clients used this challenging time to invest in their buildings, which is where we have been able to help.

“Because so many people were home working, we were able to get into buildings, carry out major works, but without creating too much disruption.”

Operations director Chris Brightman added: “We have a fantastic range of clients who naturally, over the years, have asked us to do more for them than just plumbing and heating. So, the launch of this new company feels very much like a natural expansion.”

Plumbing and Gas Solutions already works with clients including Center Parcs, Milton Keynes Hospital and the University of Northampton.

Dan Cole, who has arrived as Facilities Management Solutions’ operations manager, said: “We know we are good at what we do. We have the expertise, customer service and understand what a building manager wants and needs.

“We are reliable, reactive and are there to take away all the stress and pain.”

Mr Yeomanson said: “Despite the challenges I believe the pandemic has created a climate for businesses to flourish if they can distinguish themselves and that is exactly what we plan to do with this launch.”

