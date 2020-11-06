Private schools join forces to herald new era

THREE private schools have formed a partnership that will benefit pupils and deliver shared facilities, resources and economies of scale.

Stowe, Swanbourne House School and Winchester House School have announced the creation of the Stowe Group. The new structure will come into effect from January 1.

The formation of the Stowe Group will enable pupils to benefit from group facilities, leadership and coaching opportunities and enhanced teaching and learning environment.

The member schools will benefit from a wealth of shared expertise and the partnership will provide opportunities for sharing strategic leadership, resources for professional development and ideas, as well as delivering economies of scale across the group.

Anthony Wallersteiner, head of Stowe, said: “Stowe is proud of its reputation for breaking the educational mould, and we believe that we should continue to play our part in the national education debate.

“We believe in delivering transformative educational experiences that will shape pupils’ attitudes and behaviours and create a generation of change makers. We are delighted that Swanbourne House and Winchester House want to share in this vision.”

Swanbourne House, near Winslow, and Winchester House at Brackley have a long tradition of sending pupils to Stowe. In recent years, the number of children joining Stowe from these schools has increased and formalising this connection between the schools was the natural next step.

Both Swanbourne House and Winchester House will retain their educational autonomy and will continue to foster and nurture their links with a wide range of other senior schools.

Swanbourne House.

Jane Thorpe, head of Swanbourne House, said: “Joining the Stowe Group and working to create a seamless, world-class learning environment in breath-taking surroundings for children from age 3 to 18 is extremely exciting.

“The formation of the group will provide our pupils at Swanbourne with greatly enhanced opportunities to explore, develop, grow and push themselves further, together and individually whilst they continue to benefit from our ongoing commitment to excellent pastoral care.

“Stowe’s educational vision aligns perfectly with our progressive and innovative approach to education and enrichment and we are looking forward to a bright new chapter in Swanbourne’s history.”

Winchester House head Emma Goldsmith added: “Winchester House continues to be ambitious in its desire to develop a lifelong love of learning, resilience and resourcefulness in pupils, giving them the confidence to enter a fast-changing world.

“We are excited to become part of a larger community which will enhance the opportunities on offer to Winchester House children.

“The new Group will ensure Winchester House remains at the forefront of the evolution in the educational landscape.”

Simon Creedy Smith, Stowe’s chair of governors, said: “Our ambition is to build a strong group of schools that will thrive by enhancing existing strengths and by continuing to provide a world-class education for all our pupils.”