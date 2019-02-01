Sponsored Message

by JON NEWSHAM Managing Director

OVER THE coming weeks, the government is expected to release more guidance on what businesses need to do to prepare a safe working environment for both their employees and their customers.

However, you may not be able to wait until the information is printed to get started, as reopening will require advance planning and cannot happen overnight.

To help, Dunore Energy has prepared a list of things you may want to keep in mind as you get ready for our new normal.

Rearrange your workspace to allow for social distancing

There is little doubt that some form of social distancing will be required and most countries are leaving it up to the businesses themselves to determine how to implement it within their space.

Open offices will need a major overhaul, either by moving furniture, dividing employees into separate shifts or installing physical plexiglass barriers.

Retail and hospitality spaces may want to specify movement patterns with one-way aisles and physical markings.

Implement new hygiene practices to keep employees and customers safe

When Italian businesses slowly began reopening last month, guidance focused on four key messages: gloves, masks, disinfectant and distance.

Employees and customers alike are required to wear gloves and masks at all times while indoors. Business owners installed sanitising stations at entry points and encouraged more handwashing.

They also rearranged shift times to allow for a staggered arrival and departure.

Check over what you may have missed while closed or furloughed

When you and your employees return to work, you may find a pile of mail sitting on your doorstep.

While paying outstanding bills will undoubtedly be top of your list, you should also check on your contract end dates. You may have rolled into a higher renewal price or an important contract might have lapsed, leaving you on out of contract rates.

Don’t forget to provide up-to-date meter readings to your utility suppliers. If they have over-estimated your usage, you could be due a refund.

Evaluate your energy and water efficiency

When your facility is in regular use, it can be challenging to identify energy and water inefficiencies like leaking taps and lights left on. Businesses now have the rare opportunity to see how much their properties consume when left empty for a long stretch.