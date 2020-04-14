Praise for veteran, 99, who has raised £4m for NHS

A WAR veteran who is walking 100 lengths in his own back garden before his 100th birthday at the end of the month, has raised more than £2 million for the NHS in just over a week.

Since last Monday, Tom Moore, 99, has been doing daily laps of his 25-metre long garden in Marston Moretaine, with the aim of walking 100 lengths by his 100th birthday on April 30.

Tom has garnered national publicity appearing on BBC1 Breakfast and Good Morning Britain and has consequently smashed his original target.

Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, who is co-founder of Bedfordshire-based business consultancy The Maytrix Group, initially set up the JustGiving fundraising page for her father with a fundraising target of £1,000 for NHS Charities Together.

However, since Tom’s efforts have gone viral, she has had to raise his target three times – from £1,000 to £100,000, then to £250,000 and £500,000.

“We are overwhelmed by the response,” said Hannah. “It’s extraordinary. We remain proud and humbled by the generosity of the British public.”

Tom’s JustGiving page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk