PPE manufacturer develops shelter to help hospitality businesses

A MANUFACTURER of decontamination and personal protection equipment for the front line services during the coronavirus pandemic has launched a new product to help the hospitality sector.

PPS, based at Tilbrook, has unveiled its Safe Spaces product – an easy-to-assemble shelter that ensures social distancing guidelines are met for both staff and customers.

The Safe Spaces, which comprise removable doors, zips and curtain, are custom made to fit a venue’s specific requirements. They enable venues to comfortably serve customers outside, working for anything from afternoon tea to a beer garden.

The Hare Inn at Southcott near Leighton Buzzard has installed several Safe Spaces in its pub garden. Jim Woolley, who runs the Hare, said: “I have been really impressed with the Safe Spaces. They have been fantastic for us. Customers are now asking after them specifically. They want to sit outside which is all we can ask for during the pandemic. I have been absolutely thrilled with them.”

PPS’ international business development manager Dave Parker said: “As the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt across the hospitality industry, we understand the importance of keeping venues open to generate income.

“As we all learn to live with Covid-19 for the foreseeable future we see no reason why the same level of protection afforded to our key workers cannot be expected when going out for a meal or a drink.

Customers can truly relax knowing the same technology used to protect NHS workers during the pandemic is helping to keep them safe in a pub or venue.”