Power play: Electric platform scales new heights at international awards

STAFF at high access platform manufacturer Niftylift are celebrating after the company’s new all-electric Heightrider platform was named Product of the Year at the International Awards for Powered Access.

The machine took the honours in the Self Propelled Booms and Atrium Lifts category in front of an audience of more than 1,000 from 67 countries at the end of the International Powered Access Federation’s annual summit.

Niftylift’s HR17NE platform is a zero-emission drivable cherry picker that uses a super-efficient all-electric drive and can operate for more than four days on a single battery charge.

The judges said: “The combination of its narrow width, electric power and outreach make it a real market leader.”

Niftylift’s award-winning electric-powered platform the Heightrider.

A spokesman at Niftylift’s headquarters in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, said: “To bring a world-class product like this to market requires the collaboration of dozens of dedicated people throughout the business and this award highlights what can be achieved when talented individuals work together as a team.

“This recent success further demonstrates Niftylift’s position as an industry leader in terms of innovation and performance, something of which Niftylift feels very proud.”

