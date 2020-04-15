Portal ‘addresses the real-life challenges associated with recruitment’

BUSINESS is operating in unprecedented times… but its search for the best talent continues unabated.

The need for top-quality staff has never been more important and Woburn Media Ltd, publisher of the leading business newspapers Business MK and Business2Business, has unveiled its new Jobs Board to promote the jobs available in the local area with the area’s most proactive and expanding employers.

We are working in partnership with Smart Recruit Online, which has created an online portal through which candidates can check out the latest vacancies and employers can post their available jobs to potential employees already in the local marketplace.

Says chief executive Mark Stephens: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Business MK and Business2Business to help the local business community to address the real-life challenges associated with the recruitment and retention of staff.

Mark Stephens, chief executive

of Smart Recruit Online

“We aim to provide a range of highly advanced, free and low-cost solutions that can deliver tangible benefits such as improvements to efficiency and effectiveness, as well as significantly driving down recruitment costs.”

Woburn Media Ltd managing director Andrew Gibbs adds: “Finding and retaining the right calibre of staff is an ongoing issue raised when we speak to employers of all sizes. We are delighted to be working with Smart Recruit Online to deliver what we anticipate will be a worthwhile solution for employers and candidates alike.”

To start posting current vacancies or search for current available roles, visit www.businessmk.co.uk and select the Jobs Board option from the drop-down menu on the home page.