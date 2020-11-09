Podcasting: An important mechanism to get your message heard

Audio content is one of the best ways to stand out, says podcast host as her new book rises to the top of the sales chart.

…………

“ANYONE who is anyone in the online business space right now is moving towards launching a podcast,” says Anna Parker-Naples. “It is fast becoming the best way to educate, inspire and connect with potential and current clients as listeners go about their daily lives.”

She should know. For Anna has become a best-selling author in the international book charts for the second time.

The 42-year-old from Leighton Buzzard has more than 15 years of audio and production experience and is now one of the UK’s leading podcast launch experts, a number 1 International Podcast Host and award-winning entrepreneur who is passionate about helping others to amplify their message and bring their podcast to their people.

The thirst for audio content is real and increasing. Professional services firm Deloitte predicted in January that the global audiobook and podcast industry would grow by 25 per cent in 2020 to US$3.5 billion, equivalent to £2.6 billion. Audience figures were anticipated to double in size over 18 months and the Covid-19 pandemic has only accelerated that process.

Audio and podcasting remains a male-dominated field. Of 480 top podcast hosts analysed by digital news site Quartz in 2019, only one in three were women. However, Anna hosts her own leading international podcast, is regarded as the UK’s leading podcast launch expert and has helped other women launch over 100 successful podcasts since January this year.

The new book Podcast with Impact: How to Start and Launch Your Podcast Properly, which went to the top of Amazon’s book charts, gaining 20 No.1 bestseller categories and 17 No.1 ‘hot new releases’ in the UK, the USA and Australia, following the success of her first book Get Visible. Chapters include detailed advice on how to plan, prepare, record, edit and launch a podcast.

The aim, says Anna, is for the reader to be confident, in control and informed about the recording and editing process.

Anna Parker-Naples

“Knowledge is key in launching a successful, profitable podcast,” she adds. “Podcasting isn’t just plugging in a microphone and putting out any old voice recording. Rather, it is an important mechanism for leaders – aspiring, emerging and established – to get their message heard by the right ears.”

Anna shares the highs and lows – including her own initial failed podcast launch in 2017. Following this launch, Anna went back and learned more about podcast launching by consuming every training she could and then released her number one podcast in October 2019. It continues to fly at the top of the charts.

Following rejection from the drama school RADA at 18, Anna decided it was best to not pursue her dream career of being an actress. She kept her face away from the cameras and bright lights and instead used her voice to carve a successful career as a voice actor.

When Anna became wheelchair bound during her third pregnancy, depression hit as she was unable to work and travel to do recording.

She learned everything about the world of audio and become an audio expert, building a recording studio at home and went on to become a voice actress and audio producer working with brands including Coca Cola, CBeebies, FC Barcelona, CITV, Aardman Animation, Virgin and BBC.

…………

Advertisement

…………

Anna now blends her audio experience and entrepreneurial experience with the aim to help purpose-led, ambitious entrepreneurs, experts, creatives and coaches to amplify their message. Her book looks at content creation, vocal techniques and how to launch, grow and make money from a podcast.

“I am delighted that this book has become a best seller and hope that it helps readers across the world,” she says. “Audio content is so popular and is one of the best ways to stand out in your field.

“I teach business visibility strategies to help get noticed in the online space so that through your audio content you can have more impact, influence and income.

“I am passionate about supporting emerging, aspiring and established leaders to tap into their unlimited potential and be exceptional at what they do. This is the ripple effect that can change the world – one podcast listener at a time.”

To purchase a copy of Anna’s book, click here.