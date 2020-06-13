‘Play your part’, retail chiefs tell shoppers ahead of store reopening

‘PLAY your part’. That is the message from centre:mk as it prepares to welcome shoppers through its doors once more from Monday (June 15).

centre:mk has been planning its phased reopening over the past few weeks, working with the 190 retailers in the centre to put a health and wellbeing protocol in place.

The ‘play your part’ guidance focuses on social distancing but guidance includes a range of measures targeted at ensuring customers can return with confidence. These measures have been trialled throughout the centre and enable easy social distancing at all times, with one-way traffic systems clearly marked out around the centre and within stores.

Visibly marked out on signage throughout the centre, including all 18 entrances, shoppers can familiarise themselves with the current changes to ensure everyone can get the most out of their visit, says centre:mk’s centre director Kevin Duffy.

The centre is asking all visitors to help by following them.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at centre:mk

centre:mk has 18 sets of doors, which will be held open and used for either entry or exit. A one-way, ‘Keep Left’ system will be in operation, with clear markers on the floor indicating which way to walk.

Capacities will be monitored throughout the day and stores may need to ask customers to wait to enter. Being patient and waiting in the areas indicated will ensure they gain access as quickly as possible, the centre says.

Toilets and Guest Services will be open but customers are being asked to check centremk.com for full details of the guest services available, how to book mobility scooters and for regular updates. If travelling by car, visitors should park as close to the shops they want to visit as they can, using both the surface level and multi-storey car parks.

Mr Duffy said: “We have missed so many of our guests over the past few weeks and I am pleased to say we are now getting ready to welcome them back.

“As a community we have come a long way, thanks to the hard work of all the wonderful key workers, retail staff and centre team who are also our friends and family. It’s important that we respect and protect all of their hard work by observing this guidance.”

centre:mk is open between 9am and 8pm daily. Stores such as Primark, Next, M&S, John Lewis, TK Maxx and many more are due scheduled to fully reopen over the next few weeks.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk