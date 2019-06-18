Play centre puts emphasis on in-car safety

A FAMILY entertainment centre in Milton Keynes has teamed up with a local car safety specialist to highlight the importance of in-car safety for youngsters.

360 Play is hosting a series of information events with In Car Safety Centre at its showroom in Redmoor.

The company helps to make journeys safer, starting with baby’s first journey home from hospital right through childhood. Visitors to In Car Safety Centre’s showroom in Redmoor can try out the latest products and get first-hand advice from the centre’s experts.

In Car Safety Centre will be attending the 360 Play Special Needs Evening at its Knowlhill headquarters in July and customers at ICSC will receive a family pass to visit 360 Play free of charge when purchasing car seats.

In Car Safety centre manager Louise Bailey said: “Working alongside a company like 360 Play is great for us. It is not only about the safety of your child when visiting one of their many play centres but it is also important to show concern about the journey to and from. My hope is that together we will spread the word on car seat safety and make safety fun.”

360 Play founder and managing director Duncan Phillips said: “The safety of the families that visit us, especially our younger guests, is a huge priority. We are thrilled to be working with In Car Safety Centre helping to promote safer journeys .”