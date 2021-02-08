Plan for green energy park receives £1.8m boost

PLANS for a green energy park on a former landfill site near Bedford have moved a step forward.

Bedford Borough Council has received £1,867,500 from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership to deliver the project on the site at Elstow.

The Bedford Green Technology & Innovation Park project will deliver low carbon, clean energy generation technologies and encourage others to reduce carbon emissions, adopt innovative technologies and improve air quality.

The project will also provide an education and training resource through partnership working with the University of Bedfordshire, Cranfield University and local colleges and will highlight the benefits of renewable energy technologies.

SEMLEP says the scheme will generate more construction jobs locally and stimulate the local job market in the growing energy technology sector.

Chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “Meeting our sustainability targets is going to require all commercial developments to consider how we generate, store and use energy efficiently.

Hilary Chipping

“The plans by Bedford Borough Council to develop the Green Technology and Innovation Park is tackling this head on. It will give many local businesses options to make clean energy choices and create local opportunities for skilled jobs in the growing renewable energy sector.”

Bedford Borough Council will generate revenue through supplying onsite buildings and local businesses with low carbon, clean energy. It also plans to bring more commercial development opportunities through providing nearby distribution centres with green electricity.

The council has started works to cap the ground with clay in accordance with the planning approval for this site with the project due to be completed early 2022.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “The grant we have secured through the Getting Building Fund will help towards a £4.15 million council investment to deliver green energy across Bedford Borough and help us achieve our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“The project will deliver jobs for the borough, promote education and training for businesses and individuals and allow us to generate income through opportunities to supply green electricity to businesses in the area.”

…………