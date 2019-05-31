Pilots take flight with Monarch HQ memento

AS WORK begins to modernise and refurbish the former headquarters of Monarch Airlines at Luton Airport, two ex-pilots of the collapsed airline have sought an illuminating memento.

Captains Andy Lancefield and Andy Baldwin are pictured with the Monarch logos that graced the front of the building on Percival Way after they contacted the building’s new owner – regional developer Hampton Brook – about the future of the illuminating signs.

“Both myself and Andy worked for Monarch as pilots for over 20 years until its unfortunate demise and thought it would be fitting to preserve a piece of its history,” says Mr Lancefield. “At the time of asking, I hadn’t mentioned to my wife that I could be the future recipient of the sign but thought it would be easier to ask for forgiveness than permission…”

Hampton Brook is pushing ahead with its significant investment of over £3 million into refurbishing the 36,000 sq ft headquarters building that was constructed for the former airline in the 1990s. Once building works have been completed, the property – now named Infinity House – will deliver Grade A accommodation in suites from 11,500 sq ft, excellent energy efficiency and car parking for more than 200 vehicles.

“Having received this surprise request, we were happy to oblige and gave instructions to our contractor Warwick Burt to ensure the signs were carefully removed from the building,” says Hampton Brook development director Ian Jackson.

The two pilots watched on as the cabin trainer that was routinely used by pilots and cabin crew for evacuation training, as well as door training and passenger announcements, was removed from the building.

“Seeing the cabin trainer emerge from the side of the building brought back memories of smoke-filled cabin searches and emergency exit training with the inflatable slide – subsequently banned after a couple of broken limbs, thankfully not mine,” says Captain Lancefield as he receives the Monarch crowns.

“I have a few ideas on where the sign will go but ultimately it is nice to be able to preserve a little bit of the ‘Old Spotty M’ as we were known.”

Luton Airport has announced plans to invest over £1.5 billion at the airport, the fifth largest and fastest growing airport in the UK, by increasing flight destinations and passenger numbers from 18 million to 36-38 million per year. Construction has now commenced on DART, the Direct Air Rail Transit, making the connection from Luton Airport Parkway Station to the terminal in around five minutes when completed in 2021.

Hampton Brook expects a high-calibre occupier will be keen to take advantage of both the sustainable features the building has to offer and the wider transport improvements taking place at the airport. There is already strong interest in the building, Mr Jackson says.