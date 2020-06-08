Photo retailer in ‘strong position’ as new store prepares to open

A SPECIALIST photographic retailer is remaining bullish about its prospects as it prepares to open a new store in Milton Keynes.

Wex Photo Video has issued an upbeat statement on the future of its multichannel business. It has also pledged to continue with its programme of new store openings this year, including the 3,000 sq ft store at Lloyds Court in Silbury Boulevard, due to open on Monday next week (June 15).

Founded as an online retailer, Wex Photo Video has adapted its ecommerce operations since the advent of lockdown in March. Its events programme evolved into a series of streamed webinars and workshops, and the company ensured its customer telephone and online support facilities were fully operational, with the warehouse remaining open to ship goods to customers throughout the period.

Chief executive Louis Wahl said: “The last few weeks have been challenging but we remain in a strong position. Online sales have held up well, thanks in part to spikes in demand across our product range, reflecting the changing habits of our customers in this period.

“During lockdown, photographers and filmmakers have been busy improving their skills, recording events and learning new techniques online, and we have been very happy to meet that demand.”

However, the business remains fully committed to its multichannel offering and is maintaining its expansion programme, which began in January with the relocation of its Birmingham showroom to larger premises in January. The opening of the Milton Keynes store is the latest in its ongoing opening schedule, Mr Wahl said.

“Bricks-and-mortar stores are an essential part of our business and we are committed to multichannel growth with the launch of our first high-street location in Milton Keynes. With our other shops finally set to reopen, we are looking forward to seeing footfall build as consumer confidence grows over the coming months.

“We will, of course, take measures to maintain the safety of our customers and colleagues at all times.”

Each of the Wex stores will be equipped to ensure they are ‘Covid-19 secure’, with appropriate processes in place for social distancing, store layout, restrictions on numbers of simultaneous customers and rigorous hygiene procedures.

Sales staff will be provided with relevant PPE, in accordance with government guidelines, ensuring a safe environment for both customers and employees.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk