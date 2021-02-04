A SPECIALIST asbestos business in Northamptonshire is celebrating after receiving two prestigious awards from financial analytics and reporting giant Plimsoll Publishing.

Oracle Asbestos are named as the No.1 Trading Partner in the UK in the asbestos services sector and is the only company within this sector to receive the Outstanding Company award for 2020.

The Plimsoll Outstanding Company Awards are presented to a select number of companies across a range of industry sectors which have improved their overall financial performance, measured on overall performance as well as solid sales growth.

Turnover and profit has increased consistently over the last five years and Oracle, based at Kettering, was among the best performing companies in ten categories. The company’s 2020 figures confirmed a record year in terms of sales going against a tough national financial backdrop.

Plimsoll are widely regarded as industry leaders in the company financial analysis sector, providing analyses of business performance that accounts alone struggle to give. Their results provide a comprehensive guide for business partners looking for high potential rising stars in their chosen industry.

Oracle’s chief executive Jess Scott said: “It has been a tough year in all industries and it makes me proud and thankful to have such a great team whose performance and determination have given us our best year to date even when the odds have been stacked against us.

“I am also grateful to all our customers, many of which have been with us for over ten years and whose faith in us year after year has allowed us to be recognised as the number one best trading partner within our sector. Out of over 200 top ranked asbestos organisations this is truly amazing.”

Oracle, founded in 2008, employs 45 staff at its Kettering premises.

