Partnership ‘will redefine UK manufacturing’

A NEW partnership between The Digital Manufacturing Centre at Silverstone and high precision engineering expert Produmax is set to redefine manufacturing in the UK.

The agreement will enable the DMC to offer end-to-end component development and production for companies operating in the aerospace, space, motorsport and automotive sectors. The partnership is set to drive the automated and digital future of additive manufacturing, it says.

Produmax brings a wealth of experience from working with leading, global aerospace companies. It will operate a satellite site at the DMC, including extensive machining and inspection services supported by engineering expertise from its UK headquarters.

Capable of providing full inspection reports, including Production Part Approval Process, it will support DMC’s extensive engineering talent and suite of leading-edge polymer and metal additive manufacturing solutions.

The announcement is a key milestone ahead of the DMC’s commercial launch in March.

DMC chief executive Kieran Salter left pictured with DMG Mori managing director Steve Finn and Jeremy Ridyard right , managing director of Produmax.

The centre’s chief executive Kieran Salter said: “The partnership between the Digital Manufacturing Centre and Produmax signifies the coming together of two experienced teams and industry players, both investing in disruptive technology and the future of British manufacturing.

“The facility itself will be unique and a pioneer for many connected engineering and production technologies, but it is our key partnerships with highly regarded companies like Produmax that will help to fulfil the DMC’s true potential.

“Produmax is an ideal technical partner as we work towards our 2021 launch. Their provision of on-site precision engineering, machining and inspection services will help us to deliver a complete end-to-end engineering-led solution for customers across a range of industries, with fully connected digital support and an uncompromising dedication to quality.”

The DMC, part of the Silverstone Technology Cluster, aims to realise the potential of additive and connected manufacturing. Providing serial production parts and technology solutions, the DMC was created by leading engineering company KW Special Projects and made possible through significant investment from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

…………

Advertisement

…………

“Partnering with the DMC was an easy decision for us to make,” said Produmax managing director Jeremy Ridyard. “We share a vision and values, from encouraging young people into STEM fields to promoting advanced manufacturing. We see connected, additive manufacturing as a cornerstone of precision engineering’s future and the DMC is set to be a UK leader.

“For our customers, the partnership brings a wealth of additional expertise and innovative capabilities that will ensure we continue to exceed their expectations. Industry 4.0 and the almost limitless potential of additive manufacturing have come together in the DMC, creating a facility that will pioneer the future of British industry.

“We are thrilled to be an integral part of the DMC’s future and are eagerly anticipating the facility’s commercial launch early next year.”

…………