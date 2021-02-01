Packaging specialist seals Korean airline partnership

SPECIALIST packaging company Peli BioThermal has expanded its global network after signing a partnership deal with Korean operator Asiana Airlines.

The agreement allows Asiana to use the Leighton Buzzard company’s high-performing shipper solutions as part of the worldwide rapid response to the fight against Covid-19.

The deal includes access to Peli BioThermal’s newly expanded range of temperature controlled packaging to cover both deep frozen and frozen applications, which include dry ice and PCM coolants, covering parcel and bulk sizes for single or multi use / reusable including rental through the Crēdo on Demand programme.

Dominic Hyde

Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand at Peli BioThermal, said: “I am excited to announce another airline partnership on the Pacific Rim, particularly another in the Republic of Korea. It has such a key role in the production of ingredients, which are shipped globally and turned into finished drug products.”

Asiana Airlines has also acquired the IATA CEIV Pharma certification for complete cold chain management.

“Our partnership is strengthened by our complementary offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers,” said Mr Hyde.

