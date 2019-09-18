Packaging giant prepares for move to new site

WORK is under way on a new logistics warehouse at Marston Gate near junction 13 of the M1 for a leading packaging supplier.

Rajapack is to move from its current facility at the distribution park near Brogborough into the new 261,000 sq ft facility. Developer Prologis UK secured planning permission for the industrial logistics building earlier this year. Construction work has been going on since July.

The French-owned company, Europe’s leading packaging supplier, also expects to create new jobs for the area, said managing director Tom Rodda.

“This new building is absolutely crucial to our plans for growth,” he added. “Not only will the new building enable us to better serve our customers and provide them with a greater range of products and services, it will also be a great new facility for our employees and will provide them with a bright, modern environment in which to work.”

Rajapack operates from a 100,000 sq. ft facility on Prologis Park Marston Gate. Due to a growing requirement for space, the company needed larger premises but a move away from the area would have resulted in significant business disruption and a loss of local jobs.

“By structuring a deal which will enable Rajapack to move from its existing building and seamlessly expand into a larger building nearby, we were able to avoid local job loss and business disruption for the company,” said Oliver Bycroft, director in the leasing and development team at Prologis UK.

“It is great to see the company investing in the Central Bedfordshire area and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Mr Rodda added: “Being able to stay in the Central Bedfordshire area was important for us as it enables our employees to grow with us and we look forward to creating new jobs in the area as part of our plans”

Prologis has been investing in central Bedfordshire for almost two decades and has worked closely with Central Bedfordshire Council on the development of sustainable logistics facilities.

Cllr Kevin Collins, executive member for planning and regeneration, said: “Marston Gate is already a thriving strategic employment site within Central Bedfordshire so we are delighted that it will be generating even more local jobs in the future.

“The area has been allocated for housing development in our draft Local Plan so there will be greater access to a new local workforce and jobs for our residents.”