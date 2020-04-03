‘Our strategy is not to hesitate’: Advisors launch new services brand

FORMER executives at a regional business advice specialist have opened for business under a new brand.

Fortus Business Advisors & Accountants has launched into the professional services market place as of April 1.

Having been a key part of top 20 accountancy firm Haines Watts for more than a decade, the newly formed Fortus management team aim to create a new business and

Brand. Fortus’ service offerings include not only accountancy and tax but also property and asset management, HR, talent development, business performance improvement and strategic planning.

Fortus chief executive Chris Timms said: “Fortus is made up of a team of talented individuals who have a breadth and depth of expertise, led by an ambitious, creative, experienced and dynamic leadership team who challenge the traditional thought processes of a historical accountancy partner model.”

“We have taken our learnings from the past to create a business for today with distinction and value in respect of our people and our clients. Our strategy has always been, and still is, not to hesitate but to drive forward. We are never afraid to invest in the business in order to deliver longer term sustainability and specialist thinking and advice.”

Fortus will be operating across the UK with 11 offices and has the main coverage at present in the Midlands and the North of England, including one in Flitwick.

Mr Timms said: “We are excited by what the future holds for Fortus and we look forward to working with and building relationships with so many ambitious business owners across the UK.”