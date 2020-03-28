Our HR Club in Milton Keynes is ready to welcome new members after COVID-19

Sponsored Message

LAW firm Hewitsons is offering an opportunity for new members to join its popular and free Milton Keynes HR Club.

Members meet once every two or three months to discuss a pre-arranged topic in an informal and relaxed setting over a light breakfast before the working day starts.

Each club provides HR professionals and in-house lawyers with a chance to network and keep abreast of current developments in HR practice and employment law.

Sessions begin with a brief summary of the legal issues surrounding the chosen topic, given by an employment law solicitor from Hewitsons and discussion then opens up to the group. Recent topics of discussion have included the use of electronic signatures, GDPR, the “Gig” economy, right to work checks, Acas early conciliation and mental health in the workplace.

Lynne Adams, associate at Hewitsons in Milton Keynes.

Lynne Adams, an associate in Hewitsons’ employment team, said: “Our HR clubs provide a great forum, not only for keeping up-to-date with HR issues, but also an opportunity for those attending to trade expertise with fellow HR professionals, all with the reassurance of Chatham House Rules.

“Our members come from a diverse range of industries and are able to tap into and gain from the wide variety of experiences of all those around the table.”

No meetings are currently taking place due to current global circumstances but please register for the HR Club and we will be in touch to confirm meeting dates.

﻿If you are interested in joining the Milton Keynes HR Club or would like further information about the HR Clubs held at any of Hewitsons’ offices, email events@hewitsons.com