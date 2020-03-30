Organisers cancel Dragon Boat Festival due to COVID-19 pandemic

THE ORGANISERS of the 2020 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival have taken the decision to cancel this year’s event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams that had already entered were informed last week. Organisers Gable Events have already begun preparations for the 2021 festival.

In a statement, they said: “This is not a decision that has been taken lightly but with the current government three-week lockdown to try and minimise the spread of coronavirus and the pressure on the NHS along with uncertainty about how long measures regarding social distancing, mass gatherings and self-isolation will be in place, this is felt to be the right and only decision possible with health and safety our paramount concern.

“It is not appropriate or practical to postpone the event until later in the year with the continuing uncertainty as to when this terrible situation will be over and the expected shortfall of entries that will inevitably arise as the business community focuses on recovery.”