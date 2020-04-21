Online forum aims to keep business community connected

AN ONLINE forum has been launched to make it easy for members of Northamptonshire’s business community to support each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wellingborough & East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce has developed the chatroom, accessible via its website, as part of its commitment to do all it can to allow members of the local business community to stay connected.

Chamber president Simon Toseland believes there has never been a more prevalent time for people to communicate.

He said: “We know these are uncertain times with people not only trying to make sense of what is going on in the world around them but having to handle the sudden reorganisation of their businesses including customer and supply chain issues, finances, wages, mortgages and bills.

“With the fragmentation that isolation and working from home brings, communication is key to reassuring people. We thought about what we could do to help and together with posting the latest government advice on our website and through our e-newsletters, we have created an online forum for our members to share their advice and experiences, ask questions and support each other.”

The Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging the local business community to make themselves easily identifiable on social media by using the hashtag #WENChamber.

Mr Toseland added: “The Chamber is in full contact with local government and other organisations such as the Local Enterprise Partnership SEMLEP. We can and will raise questions and concerns with government and also feedback experiences, so that government can create and adapt appropriate initiatives”.

Access the Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber forum at https://wencc.co.uk/members-forum/

To sign up to the free e-newslette, visit: http://eepurl.com/dxm0jr