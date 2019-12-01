Olympic heroes draw the crowds

Sponsored Message

RUTLAND Cycling Milton Keynes, the UK’s largest cycle shop, played host to two titans of triathlon in the form of Olympic medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

The brothers, from Leeds, shot into the public sphere with their performances at the London 2012 Olympics, claiming gold and silver in the Men’s Triathlon event, with Alistair going on to defend his gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and brother Jonny picking up a silver medal.

Alongside their Olympic success, the Brownlee brothers are also multiple world and European triathlon champions, competing at the very highest level across differing distances and disciplines.

Alistair and Jonny joined the Rutland Cycling team on behalf of bike manufacturer Scott Sports and took to the stage in front of over 100 local triathletes to expand on their training, secrets to success, and answer questions from the audience.

With questions ranging from top tips for beginners to their favourite cake, those in attendance were treated to an exclusive insight into two of Britain’s very best athletes. The stars were a hit with their audience, with the brothers’ praised for “a great evening, very entertaining, and great to see two very individual personalities.”

Rutland Cycling’s store in Central Milton Keynes

Dave Hicks, Marketing Manager for Rutland Cycling, added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to welcome Alistair and Jonny to our new Milton Keynes store. We were overwhelmed by the response with tickets selling out in a matter of hours, and it was fantastic to welcome some of our local community into the store to make the most of this really unique opportunity!”

Proceeds from the event totaling almost £400 were donated to Alistair and Jonny’s charity, the Brownlee Foundation, which is committed to giving children all over the UK a positive sporting experience and supporting the development of coaches and teachers in sport.

Located in the city centre at the re-developed Lloyds Court shopping mall, Rutland Cycling Milton Keynes opened in June this year. One of the UK’s largest independent cycle stores, with 15,000 sq ft of retail space and the latest in immersive, experiential shopping, customers visiting the store will discover a full range of bikes and electric bikes from the world’s best brands, including Specialized, Giant, Liv, Scott, Whyte, Frog, Gazelle and Kalkhoff, along with cycle clothing, parts and accessories and a fully Cytech-accredited workshop, for servicing, repairs and custom upgrades.

