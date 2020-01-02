Oils producer signs contract with waste and recycling specialist

THE PRODUCER of the famous mellow yellow rapeseed oil range has appointed waste management specialist Cawleys to handle its recycling and waste activity.

Farrington Oils produces of Britain’s original ‘seed to bottle’ Mellow Yellow cold pressed rapeseed oil at its premises near Wellingbrough.

Cawleys will carry out segregated waste collections for Farrington Oils, recycling all of the producer’s card and plastic waste through its Wellingborough Materials Recovery Facility where it will be sorted and segregated to ensure maximum recycling rates.



Mellow Yellow rapeseed oil is grown to LEAF Marque standards, a system designed to promote environmentally responsible and sustainable farming. It was, therefore, extremely important that Farrington’s appointed a sustainable waste partner that could maximise its recycling rates, said founder Duncan Farrington.

Mr Farrington said: “We were extremely impressed with Cawleys segregation, recycling and materials recovery facilities. This, along with their close proximity to our farm meant that our carbon footprint could be minimised much further than previously. Furthermore, their status as a third generation family business means that they can be truly transparent about their sustainable procedures and practices at every stage.”

Anna Cawley

Cawleys; director of customer service Anna Cawley said: “Mellow Yellow is a fantastic brand that has been produced locally to the highest standards. We have worked tirelessly to ensure our business model offers a truly sustainable waste management solution.

“We look forward to a long and happy relationship with Farrington Oils and developing many more innovative ways to help them exceed their environmental targets.”