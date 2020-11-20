Office park is fully let after three tenants agree lease deals

A NEW office complex in Brackley has now been fully let.

Brackley Office Campus is now home to one of the UK’s largest food producers, an industry leading civil engineering organisation and the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands.

The three deals at the site, the former home of debt collection agency DLC, will bring a total 1,270 employees to the town.

DLC consolidated operations in 2018 leaving the four two-storey buildings vacant and the future uncertain for the site as an office location. The whole campus has now been upgraded.

Avara Foods, which supplies chicken and turkey to leading supermarkets and restaurants, has taken Building 1, totalling 9,210 sq ft. Avara is already the largest employer in the town with 1,000 staff across its sites. The new building will provide improved office facilities, says the company.

“With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic we needed more space for our office-based colleagues to work,” said people and communications director Andrew Brodie. Avara’s existing office space at its Willow Road site is being converted to provide new amenities including canteen facilities and new changing rooms.

“The Brackley Office Campus seemed an obvious choice, being close by, modern and providing ample parking. We are excited to move in and start this new chapter,” Mr Brodie added.

Civil engineering joint venture EKFB has taken two buildings that will house up to 200 staff. The offices will be an integral facility for EKFB’s HS2 operation.

Construction director Graham Hughes said: “We see Brackley as the perfect base for us to recruit local talented people to join EKFB on the HS2 project and provide many local business opportunities through our supply chain.”

Neighbourly UK, part of home service brands franchise Neighbourly Brands, plans to bring 70 employees to its UK training centre band head office on the campus. UK managing director Philip Carr said: “The new facility will provide increased training space for our 300 UK franchisees and a superb working environment for all our associates.”

The Brackley Office Campus is owned by the Hillesden Trust represented by Albion Land Asset Management, which have invested in numerous projects in Brackley and Bicester to provide workspace and help create jobs.

In Brackley, its Network 401 scheme is nearing completion and in Bicester, its new technology and manufacturing business park Catalyst Bicester will include up to 250,000 sq ft of workspace.

The project is due to commence with first phase buildings to be completed in autumn 2021.

…………

Advertisement

…………

Albion Land director Simon Parsons said: “To have fully let Brackley Office Campus is very positive news for Brackley. Where there were four empty buildings, these are now home to three large and well-known companies securing and creating good quality jobs in the local area.

“Despite the global pandemic, the lettings have concluded reflecting all three business’ long term growth plans coupled with the attractiveness of the high-quality air-conditioned buildings, on-site parking and everything that Brackley and the local area have to offer.”

Chris White, managing director of lettings agent White Commercial, added: “We have witnessed a good level of demand from companies for these four modern buildings. I expect the Brackley Office Campus to thrive, particularly as Brackley’s amenities continue to develop and the town becomes an increasingly important employment location.”