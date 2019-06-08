Nursery founders complete sale to new owners

A DAY nursery in Sandy has new owners after the founders and previous operators decided to retire.

Mini Explorers Day Nursery has been bought by Bob and Sindy Jandoo, who own two day care nurseries in East London and Essex as part of their business expansion plans.

Chris and Christine Schwick opened the nursery in 2011 and it now provides day care for up to 48 children in a converted property with a separate building used as the dedicated baby unit. The business also offers an after school club.

Having made the decision to retire, the Schwicks turned to specialist agents Christie & Co to handle the sale, off an asking price of £470,000. The deal was concluded within weeks.

Christie & Co business agent Lucy McLean, who handled the sale, said: “The whole process of marketing Mini Explorers was such an enjoyable experience due to the professionalism of both the seller and the purchaser. I wish Mr and Mrs Schwick a happy and relaxing retirement and Mr and Mrs Jandoo all the best with the growth of their settings.”