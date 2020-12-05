Delight newly qualified solicitor Emily Pope takes up a permanent position in the family law department at Neves Solicitors.

NEVES Solicitors is delighted to announce that Emily Pope has qualified as a family law solicitor.

Emily joined Neves Solicitors in September 2018 as a trainee solicitor. As part of her training she had seats in the conveyancing, dispute resolution and family law departments.

Gaining experience in three different departments has provided Emily with knowledge and expertise in other areas of law that complement her chosen field of family law.

Emily will be working alongside partner and head of divorce and family law Beth Woodward and is based at Neves’ Milton Keynes office.

“I am really excited to be joining the family department at Neves in a permanent position,” says Emily. “I have enjoyed all of my training seats but nothing has been able to tempt me away from family law and I have spent most of my time in this department.

“I am looking forward to become a part of a thriving family team and to continue developing as a solicitor.”

Welcoming Emily, Beth says: “As a qualified solicitor Emily has completed 4 years of academic study in law and 2+ years practical experience. She has brought to all her work enthusiasm, intelligence and a very real understanding of what clients need.

“This, plus her ability to identify at an early stage what the issues are, and how to achieve the best possible outcome for her client, makes her an excellent addition to the family law team. We are fortunate to have her.”

Emily can advise on many aspects of family law including, but not limited to, divorce or separation including arrangements for children and financial settlements, prenuptial and post-nuptial agreements and cohabitation agreements.

For advice on a family law matter, contact Emily on 01908 304560, email info@nevesllp.co.uk or visit www.nevesllp.co.uk.

