Nominate now for Women Leaders MK Awards

NOMINATIONS are open for this year’s prestigious Women Leaders MK Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the event recognises women living or working in Milton Keynes, showcasing their talents and experience.

There are 14 categories, including new awards for:

Digital and technology;

Manufacturing and construction;

Sports;

Healthcare.

The closing date for entries is July 1 and the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Stadium MK on October 11. Guests will also hear from leading speakers, including keynote speaker Cindy Rose, chief executive of Microsoft UK.

“There are many fantastic women leaders in Milton Keynes, and we want to recognise their talents and achievements,” said Dr Julie Mills, the newly appointed chair of Women Leaders UK and priincipal and chief executive of Milton Keynes College.

“Women Leaders UK encourages women of all ages to develop their careers and achieve their full potential. Please think about the inspiring and amazing women you know and take a moment to nominate them.” To make a nomination, visit www.womenleadersmk.co.uk