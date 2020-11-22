Next Generation Chamber welcomes new president

THE NEW president of the Next Generation Chamber in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire is Hannah Brady.

She takes over from Connor Slasberg, who has stepped down after two years as the organisation’s inaugural president. He becomes vice-president.

Hannah Brady

Hannah, co-director at The Brady Creative, said: “Next Gen provides a space where I feel supported, where I can build relationships with peers from the region, and where I can focus on developing as a young professional.

Connor Slasberg

“Myself and the committee are focused on building a community that the region’s future business leaders can turn to for networking, professional & personal development, and training.”

Next Generation Chamber was set up by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce to help businesses to support and nurture staff who are dedicated to advancing their careers.

It runs networking events and personal development sessions designed to develop essential business and leadership skills and hosted its inaugural awards earlier this year.

Mr Slasberg, technology consultant at ACS Solutions in Northampton, said: “We have achieved some fantastic things since the committee’s inception (the awards a real personal highlight) and, despite a challenging 2020, I feel the hard work of the team in recent months has put us on a fantastic path to delivering great value to members in 2021 and beyond.”