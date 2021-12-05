Next Generation Chamber seeks new committee members

A GROUP which has helped more than 100 young business leaders is seeking new members to join its committee.

Next Generation Chamber is run by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce and helps businesses to nurture young members of staff through regular personal development sessions and networking events.

The group is now looking to recruit four new committee members.

The Chambers’ deputy chief executive Julie Maclennan said: “Next Generation Chamber is a vibrant group of young business people. It is our privilege to watch them develop during our networking and personal development sessions which are led by some of the area’s finest business leaders.

“Its membership has grown steadily since its launch and we are now at a stage in its development where the timing is right to invite new members to join the committee.”

Committee members are responsible for managing the performance of Next Generation Chamber’s activities and representing the interests of the members,” she added. “As ambassadors they also promote the Chamber’s aims and objectives across the business community.”

Committee members’ duties include helping to select the organisation’s president and vice president, helping to choose its Charity of the Year and liaising with the senior management team about future activities.

To apply, send a letter of application to info@nextgenerationchamber.co.uk by December 31. Informal interviews are due to take place on January 12 and 13. Further information about the role is available here