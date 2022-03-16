Next Generation Chamber begins search for new president

THE PRESIDENT of the Next Generation Chamber, an organisation which supports more than 100 young entrepreneurs from across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, has stepped down after completing her tenure.

Hannah Brady

Hannah Brady became the second president of the Next Generation Chamber when she was appointed in November 2020. Since then, she has been a champion of the organization, hosting countless events including the social sandwich online networking events during the pandemic.

“Being involved with Next Gen over the last three years has been brilliant,” she said. “I have broadened my network, learned from members and CPD speakers and built friendships. As somebody who likes to get stuck in, it has been great to help drive things behind the scenes.

“I love working in a team so being on a committee with such great people has been an absolute pleasure. I will always be a cheerleader of Next Gen and what it stands for and I am looking forward to attending some of the upcoming events as a member.”

Next Generation Chamber was created in 2017 by Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce to help businesses to support and nurture staff who are dedicated to advancing their careers.

The Chambers’ deputy chief executive Julie Maclennan said: “Hannah has been a hugely influential leader of our Next Generation Chamber and we thank her for her commitment and dedication over the past three years.

“She has welcomed many new members to the fold, supporting and inspiring them all to strive and thrive.

“Next Generation Chamber continues to grow and will now refocus its activities to do what it does best – champion, inspire and encourage young business professionals from across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.”

Next Generation Chamber ‘s next event is an online personal development session on managing online personal brands on March 30, with Northamptonshire Chamber president Robyn Allen the keynote speaker. To find out more about the benefits of joining Next Generation Chamber, visit www.nextgenerationchamber.co.uk.