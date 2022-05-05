New vice presidents for Chambers of Commerce

Business leaders have taken on key vice president roles at Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

Scott Jones is the CEO of full-service digital marketing agency 123 Internet Group whilst Reemesh Patel is the driving force behind award-winning businesses, including The SK Group and M&M Family Investments.

Scott, who has been a member of both Chambers for seven years and one of their Platinum business partners since 2019, said: “I’m hugely excited to be moving from a non-executive role on the board to the role of vice president.

“These Chambers have won a host of awards over recent years because they consistently put the needs of their members at the heart of everything they do.

“I know they’ve got lots of exciting developments planned for this year and I can’t wait to be a part of them.”

Reemesh, who originally joined the board three years ago and has belonged to Northamptonshire Chamber since 2017, said: “I’m truly honoured to be voted in as vice president alongside Scott. Northamptonshire Chamber and Milton Keynes Chamber are already great Chambers but I’m very excited to help move them further forward for the benefit of all our members.”

Chamber board president Robyn Allen, of personal insurance specialists Robyn Allen Solutions Ltd, welcomed the opportunity to work with Scott and Reemesh.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Reemesh and Scott supporting me in leading the board,” she said. “Between the three of us we have a wide variety of skills and knowledge, and our businesses are spread across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes so we’re in a position to represent the membership incredibly well.

“I know they’re going to do a great job acting on behalf of the members and I can’t wait to see them in action.”

For further information about Northamptonshire Chamber visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk or call 01604 490490. To learn more about Milton Keynes Chamber visit www.chambermk.co.uk or contact 01908 733082.