New programme aims to boost young talent in construction sector

A NEW skills programme aims to develop new young talent to work in the utilitiy sector.

Milton Keynes College is working with Anglian Water and its 12 Alliance partners to create a multi-skill construction course that has the full backing of employers.

The pre-apprenticeship programme aims to train students to ultimately work for one of the Alliance companies as apprentices. Most of the course will take place at Milton Keynes College but industry specialists from the Alliances will sponsor the programme with specialist plant, materials, work experience and lectures

The course begins in September and will also include work placement with one or more of the Alliance’s partner companies. Students who pass the sponsored Level 2 Anglian Water Alliances Construction Programme will be guaranteed an interview for an apprenticeship with Anglian Water Alliances.

The college’s head of construction Lee Mills said the course is a “fantastic” opportunity for sstudents of all ages consnidering a career in construction. “They will experience and develop a number of skills throughout the year so they can make an informed decision about their future pathway. A guaranteed interview for an apprenticeship after qualification is a very unique and valuable opportunity to develop their career further ‘on the job’.”

Milton Keynes College is one of three selected as part of the programme, alongside Grimsby Institute and West Suffolk College. The initiative has already been piloted successfully through the College of West Anglia at Wisbech and now Anglian Water is dedicated to creating more employment opportunities in other parts of the region.

Anglian Water Alliances collaborative skills manager Dave Newsome said: “We are focused on building partnerships that will create opportunities for training learners with the vital skills and behaviours needed to meet industry skills shortages. We were impressed by the College’s existing provision, their academic teams and ‘can-do’ approach to working with employers.

“We do not want to sponsor a programme by simply putting our name to it – we want to be in there working side by side with our chosen providers. Together we will tackle some of the great challenges facing the water industry by teaching and educating future leaders in the field.”