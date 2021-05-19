New operators open the doors of The Woburn hotel

THE DOORS have reopened at one of the area’s most established hotels.

The Woburn, formerly The Woburn Hotel, closed a year ago but is welcoming guests from today (Wednesday) after hospitality business The Oakman Group took over the lease.

The company has completed a programme of changes, with the 48-bedroom hotel creating 60 new jobs.

General manager Christine Wondracek, who has moved to run the Woburn from its now sister hotel in Ampthill the White Hart, said: “It has been like waking up a giant who has been hibernating for a year. My team and I have been discovering so much about this wonderful place, which has responded to our makeover and all our TLC.

“It is a joy to watch it come alive again and all it needs now is the buzz that comes from looking after our guests, whether they are dropping in for a drink or staying overnight.”

She is joined by new head chef Matt Stokes, who has moved from Oakman’s pub the Betsey Wynne at Swanbourne near Winslow.

General manager Christine Wondracek and head chef Matt Stokes

The new-look hotel has improved parking facilities and changed the large courtyard to provide outdoor seating for up 100 guests, including a weather-proof and heated awning on the lawn.

Guests will see a new-look bar heralding a transformed interior with a focus on comfort and relaxation.

The Oakman Group chief executive Dermot King said: “I think The Woburn could easily become the jewel in the Oakman Group’s portfolio of historic pubs and hotels. Our design and management teams have worked tirelessly on this initial refurbishment so that we could open this week, in time for the summer.

“We think our regulars will be surprised and delighted at how we have given each of the areas their own individual character.”