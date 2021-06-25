New hotel opens in the Hub

MOXY Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, has opened its new establishment in Central Milton Keynes.

The 210-bedroom hotel in The Hub has been given a motor-racing theme with a race track designed around the walls, a huge chandelier in the lobby in the shape of a Formula One track and stylised with racing graffiti and memorabilia.

Its captain – Moxy Hotels’ take on a general manager – is Leanne Roberts. “I know Milton Keynes well and Moxy’s playful spirit and unconventional hotel experience will bring something completely new to the area that will appeal to guests, locals and residents at our location in The Hub,” she said.

Donovan Sumner, regional director of operations UK and Italy for Hotel Co. 51, the operating company for Moxy Milton Keynes, added; “We are really excited to bring Moxy to this town. The Hub is a great location and, as always, we continue to push the boundaries of what guests expect.

“As we carry on opening more hotels, it’s evident that we have got the formula right.”