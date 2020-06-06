New company emerges from hand sanitiser manufacturing drive

PRODUCTION of hand sanitiser for frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has led to the formation of a new company specialising in cleaning and hygiene products.

Healthguard Hygiene Ltd has created the Shieldguard range of sanitising products, manufactured in the UK under strict ISO9001 conditions. The range has been officially certified effective against the coronavirus, one of the first two products in the UK to be officially tested and approved.

Healthguard Hygiene Ltd was born out of the InnuScience Group based in Milton Keynes. Director Nick Winstone said: “We responded to the urgent need to provide protection through hand sanitiser to hundreds of thousands of frontline workers and feel a responsibility to continue to provide these products as Britain slowly emerges from its lockdown.

“We needed to do this in a way that does not conflict with our mission within InnuScience, hence the launch of the brand of Shield Guard and Healthguard Hygiene Ltd, focused on the protection of human health through the use of sanitisers.”

Nick Winstone

Shield Guard’s hand sanitiser contains 70% raw material alcohol sourced from distilleries in Scotland. The initial range includes hand sanitiser in a quick-drying gel formulation, a surface sanitiser, and a virucidal all purpose degreaser and cleaner. The surface sanitiser is safe for food contact items, is biodegradable and can be used on any water-washable hard surface.

Healthguard Hygiene Ltd, based in Milton Keynes, is creating six new full-time jobs and expects to sell over 20 million units in the coming year. More than 500,000 units were sold in the first three weeks after the Shield Guard brand’s launch.

Following tests in May, the products have been certified ISO EN 14476:2013 and ISO EN 14476A:2019 which confirms that both hand sanitiser and surface cleaner kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Healthguard Hygene and Innuscience are part of the South African real estate developer Bothongo Group. The creation of Healthguard Hygiene is an example of how an established operator has been able to demonstrate agility by serving a rapidly growing market segment, said head of group marketing Asheen Dayal.

“Our focus is on providing a complete range of disinfection products to eliminate pathogens and support a strong cleaning regime,” he added.

“The plan is to continue to develop and produce products to assist customers in the short- to mid-term as well as the post-Covid era, with a view to establishing HealthGuard Hygiene Ltd as a leading UK manufacturer of hygiene and cleaning products within the next three to five years.

“I am confident that we have the right mix of brand credibility, sales track record and customer service to be a heralded British company.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk