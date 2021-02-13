New broadband boosts home working and schooling

A NEW full-fibre broadband service is preparing to launch in Milton Keynes.

Fibrehop will use CityFibre’s new state-of-the-art network to deliver gigabit speed internet services to homes across the city.

The first homes are expected to go live with Fibrehop later this month. The increase in working from home and home schooling is putting increasing pressure on internet connections as well as the work-life balance of employees.

The service is being provided by Triangle Networks, which has been delivering internet services to businesses across the Midlands, South East and South West since 2004.

Chief executive Paul Anslow, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Fibrehop to the residents of Milton Keynes and launching our new service in such a leading digital city.

Paul Anslow

“Now more than ever it is critical that we have access to fast, reliable internet connections and we look forward to working with the local community and being part of Milton Keynes’ gigabit revolution.”

Community and education are pivotal in the development of these digital projects, Mr Anslow added. “As such, Fibrehop will be reaching out to schools and colleges, community organisations and businesses to help nurture the next generation of tech talent and end digital poverty.

​“Giving back has been a major part of what I do, what Triangle Networks does and what Fibrehop will do moving forward. I am incredibly passionate about education and we will be doing everything we can in the region to support individuals, young people and businesses in equipping people with the digital skills to succeed.”

Fibrehop will be delivering the service via CityFibre’s £40 million investment in providing full-fibre broadband across Milton Keynes.

CityFibre’s Milton Keynes city manager Jean Gowin said: “We are delighted to welcome Fibrehop on to our Milton Keynes network.

“I am excited we are bringing more consumer choice to residents, especially at a time when there is increased need for connectivity. With four out of five homes now having access to a full fibre service here in MK, once again Milton Keynes is leading the way as a full fibre smart city.”

