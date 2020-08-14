M&S set to open national food distribution centre

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

A NEW national distribution centre being opened by retail giant Marks & Spencer in Milton Keynes is set to create 360 new jobs.

The new food distribution centre, supplying M&S Food’s products across the south of England, will deliver greater capacity and improvements for stores and customers and accelerate the modernisation of its supply chain.

The 365,000 sq ft facility at Snelshall is due to open in September and will be operated by XPO Logistics. It will increase M&S Food’s ambient product capacity by up to 60% and includes a broader range of cleaning and household products, greater choice on groceries including baking and scratch cook essentials and a wider range of soft drinks and wine.

Unlocking value in its food supply chain is a key part of M&S Food’s transformation plan. At its Full Year Results in May, M&S committed to resolve the long-standing issues in food availability and waste to drive greater improvements for customers.

“Our new distribution centre is great news for Milton Keynes and a major step forward for M&S, unlocking the value of our food supply chain and supporting our future growth plans,” said M&S Food managing director Stuart Machin.

“Many of our customers’ shopping habits have changed over recent months and our new distribution centre will enable us to respond faster and more flexibly to customer demand, providing greater product availability and significantly improving the service we provide our customers.”

XPO Logistics will shortly begin recruiting locally for the 360 new roles across warehouse and inventory operations.

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “We look forward to providing M&S with agile logistics solutions that support their growth strategy in the fast-paced retail food segment.

“Drawing on our expertise with complex food and beverage logistics, our team will be constantly alert to new ways to deliver value for M&S customers.”