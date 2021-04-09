MPs welcome £11.6m restart grant boost as business counts down to reopening

BUSINESSES in the hospitality, leisure and retail sector in Milton Keynes have received new funding totalling more than £11.6 million to support their restart after lockdown.

As part of the government’s Restarts Grant scheme businesses in the non-essential retail sector will be eligible for one-off grants of up to £6,000.

Businesses in the hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym sectors, which are reopening later, will be eligible for one-off grants of up to £18,000.

This is on top of millions of pounds of support provided to Milton Keynes Council in Additional Restrictions Support Grants and Local Restrictions Support grants and more than £150 million in support for Milton Keynes since the start of the pandemic.

MPs Iain Stewart (left) and Ben Everitt.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I am delighted Milton Keynes Council is being provided with more than £11 million to support local businesses in Milton Keynes.

“Local businesses will be at the heart of our recovery from coronavirus and need support to help them bounce back strongly and help us build back better for the future.

“I hope the council will allocate this funding as quickly and efficiently as possible to the businesses who need it most.”

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart added: “I am pleased with the high uptake by businesses in Milton Keynes for the Restart Grant.

“It shows that Milton Keynes wants to bounce back from the pandemic and I for one am excited to be able to visit the numerous hospitality venues that are reopening soon.

“Hopefully, this money will be distributed by the council in a timely manner.”

