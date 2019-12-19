MPs back campaign for £200m maternity and children’s unit

NEWLY elected Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt are leading a campaign for a new £200 million maternity and children’s unit at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Mr Everitt, who won the Milton Keynes North seat with a majority of over 6,000, made hospital funding one of the key pledges in his election campaign and will continue to work closely with the hospital to ensure it gets what it needs.

Milton Keynes Hospital has already been given money to plan for a £100 million expansion. But the two local MPs are hoping to secure even more money for a specialist maternity and children’s unit.

Mr Everitt said: “Our local hospital was built when MK was a fraction of the size it is now and we need to make sure it keeps up with the demands of today and the future. Throughout the election I’ve been lobbying Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the specific needs of the hospital.

The government has committed signiificant funding to expansion over the last nine years, including a brand new £10 million Pathway Unit, he added. A Cancer Centre is currently under construction .

“But we need to do more and I really hope we’ll be able to secure an extra £200 million for this brand new Maternity and Children’s Unit which will have such an incredible impact on both our wonderful NHS staff and families across MK,” Mr Everitt said.