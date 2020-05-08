MPs back awards to celebrate UK’s Chinese community

MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt are calling on constituents from the British-Chinese community to put themselves forward for a new award designed to recognise their achievements and contributions to national life.

Nominations are now open for The Blossom Awards which aim to identify high achievers from the British-Chinese Community across the country in a range of fields from science and the creative industries to business and voluntary work.

The awards aim to recognise those who have achieved success in professional fields like engineering, technology and business and unsung heroes such teachers, NHS staff and charity leaders.

The British-Chinese community is the country’s third largest visible ethnic minority group.

Whilst first generation Chinese immigrants typically worked in takeaways and restaurants, second and third generations of British-Chinese people, many of whom who were born or grew up in the UK, have flourished in a broad range of fields and make an outstanding contribution locally and to national life.

Mr Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “British-Chinese people are doing inspirational work in communities across our area, and the Blossom Awards shine a light on their success and contribution. From business and the arts to science and the charity sector, the awards also enable British-Chinese people to challenge outdated perceptions about their identity.”

The awards have gained the support of Alan Yau OBE, entrepreneur and founder of the Wagamama noodle bar chain, and have been co-founded by Alan Mak, the UK’s first ever MP of British-Chinese heritage.

Mr Everitt, who represents Milton Keynes North, said: “We are lucky to have a really strong British-Chinese community here in Milton Keynes and I’d strongly encourage nominations for people who are making a real difference to their communities.

“At a time when the world is coming together to battle the coronavirus, awards such as the Blossom Awards can bring us some positivity and strengthen our sense of community.”

Nominations are now open and must have been made by June 12, submitted online at www.TheBlossomAwards.org.uk

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in October.