MP welcomes plans for record rise in National Living Wage

NEWLY elected MP Ben Everitt has welcomed the increase in the National Living Wage from April.

The rise of 6.2% is more than four times the rate of inflation and takes the hourly rate for workers over the age of 25 to £8.72.

Businesses fear that they may experience further pressure on their costs as a result and the British Chambers of Commerce has called on the government to reduce costs elsewhere to offset the increase.

The NLW rate rises from £8.21, with an increase from £7.70 for those aged under 25.

Mr Everitt, who succeeded Mark Lancaster as MP for Milton Keynes North at the general election last month, said: “I know just how hard the people of Milton Keynes have been working so this pay rise is well deserved and I am really pleased families across MK will be getting more money in their pockets.”

The increase means that since 2010 the average income after tax will have risen by over £5,260 for the lowest paid workers. In the South East the increase will affected 303,000 people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Hard work should always pay but for too long people have not seen the pay rises they deserve. Our government will put a stop to that, giving nearly three million people a well-earned pay rise, including the biggest ever cash boost to the National Living Wage.

“But that is not all. As we enter a new decade, we are setting our sights higher to help people earn more over the next five years and level up access to opportunity across our great country.”