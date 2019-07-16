YOU ARE AT: Business MK > > News > MP praises Bank of England decision to honour Alan Turing on £50 note

MP praises Bank of England decision to honour Alan Turing on £50 note

Jul 16, 2019

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North.

NEWS from the Bank of England that the face of wartime codebreaker Alan Turing is to appear on the new £50 has delighted Milton Keynes MP Mark Lancaster.

Turing’s work devising codebreaking machines at Bletchley Park was instrumental during World War Two and he is widely regarded as a forefather of computer science and artificial intelligence.

The new £50 note will go into circulation in 2021 after Turing was selected from a shortlist which included Ada Lovelace, Charles Babbage and Stephen Hawking.

Mr Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m thrilled a local and national hero such as Alan Turing has been honoured after the incredible contribution he made to the world.

“His legacy will continue to have a massive impact on the science, mathematics and technology communities for years to come.”

