Motion sickness takes on a whole new dimension

RESEARCHERS have begun work to develop a mathematical model for motion sickness that will help to stop people becoming ill when travelling in autonomous vehicles.

Medical studies shows that, due to the way in which the human brain works, motion sickness will be more of a widespread issue in self-driving vehicles than it is for drivers and passengers in conventional, self-powered vehicles.

Now researchers at Cranfield University are working on developing control strategies that will enable vehicles to drive themselves in such a way that motion sickness is minimised.

PhD student Zaw Htike is leading the project. “When planning a journey now, you can just type your destination into Google Maps and it will suggest the best route or routes for that journey,” he says. “Imagine if you could plug that route into your autonomous vehicle and the car would also automatically know the smoothest way to drive every road, tackle every corner and approach every roundabout on the route.

“That is effectively what we are trying to create. We want to teach autonomous vehicles how to apply the accelerator, steering and brakes in the optimum way for each road profile to ensure that the likelihood of motion sickness is minimised.”

Cranfield is at the forefront of developing the technology needed to make fully autonomous vehicles a reality. Motion sickness, commonly manifested through nausea, vomiting and dizziness, results from a sensory conflict between inputs from the eyes, inner ear and nervous systems of human bodies.

It can be caused by travelling in a car, on board a ship or aeroplane, or on a theme park ride. It affects different people in different ways depending on a number of factors including age, genetics, physiology, alcohol consumption, food consumption, duration of travel and the frequency of acceleration and braking on the journey.

Dr Stefano Longo, senior lecturer in vehicle control and optimisation in the Advanced Vehicle Engineering Centre at Cranfield, is supervising the project, which is planned to end in September next year.

“Zaw’s project is a really interesting one and one which, if successful, has the potential to have a huge impact across the world.

“Automotive manufacturers and engineering firms are pumping millions of pounds into developing the technology needed to make fully autonomous vehicles a reality in the near future. But there is a real risk that investment could go to waste if we do not figure out how we are going to combat the problem of motion sickness. “It is all very well for companies to sell ‘the dream’ of catching up on emails or holding meetings in your mobile office on the way to work but that is not very likely to happen if you feel sick every time you read a document or look at a screen.”