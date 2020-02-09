MK:U chief hails success of STEM event at Thornton College

LEADING employers discussed career and apprenticeship opportunities with more than 250 students at the annual STEM event hosted by Thornton College.

“This is really what we think is the future so it is great to see so many companies here sharing their opportunities for STEM- based careers,” said Professor Lynette Ryals, chief executive of MK:U, the new university planned for Milton Keynes.

She delivered the event’s keynote speech, a presentation on the local technology sector and plans for MK:U. Its vision is to deliver a curriculum for the digital economy, specifically addressing the employment needs of organisations in the 21st century, she said.

A total 19 companies including AECOM, Network Rail, Malcolm Hollis, Unilever, Renault Sport Racing, HMGCC, PwC, Tesla and Racing Point F1 Team discussing with students their industries and varied employment and apprenticeship options.

Thornton College headteacher Val Holmes said: “Thornton is delighted to be hosting another STEM event for our students and for local schools. We cannot emphasise enough how important it is for young people today to be forward thinking and to make the all- important links with industry, which can lead to a successful future.”

Enterprise and careers leader Jo Scott added: “Our aim is to provide a platform for employers, young people and educational providers to develop invaluable partnerships. We are thrilled that students from nine local schools joined us at this year’s event to learn more about the exciting opportunities available locally in Milton Keynes.”