MKDP seeks development partner for market revamp project

THE SEARCH for a development partner to work on the transformation of Milton Keynes Open Market outside centre:mk is under way.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership, which owns the site, plans to change the market site to a destination retail, leisure, and food and beverage scheme.

The ides will retain the market’s values and traditional appeal, MKDP says, but the scheme aims to futureproof the market against economic and other changes.

Ahead of a full tender process, expected to take place this summer, MKDP has appointed Activate – Workman Placemaking to lead the search for a development partner. MKDP is keen to work with partners with experience in the retail destination sector and says it is open to new ideas and innovative concepts for the space.

MKDP managing director Tracey Aldworth pictured said: “MKDP is seeking comments and enquiries from partners keen to enter into a long-term agreement and is open to partnering with a singular institution or a consortium. We are also seeking the views of potential partners to determine the best-suited contractual vehicle for the development of this site.”

The market takes place on its long-time home in Midsummer Boulevard next to centre:mk shopping centre, which attracts more than 23 million visitors annually.

Esther Worboys, placemaking manager for Activate, said: “Milton Keynes Market is an essential element of Milton Keynes’ civic fabric and retail offer. We are keen to find a partner who will work with MKDP on both operating the market as it is in the short-term, but also developing it in the medium to long-term into a destination for local residents and visitors.”

For more information, visit www.mkdp.org.uk or email activate@workman.co.uk. The deadline for submissions to be development partner on the project is May 6.