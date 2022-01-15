MKBAA: ‘The right time to promote environmentally and ethically sustainable business practices’

THE CLOSING date for Stage 2 entries in this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards is less than two weeks away, with the finalists set to be revealed ahead of the ceremony on March 24. Each will have stood out in line with the awards theme for 2022: ‘MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery: Survive, Revive & Thrive.

The theme aims to focus minds on the critical point at which business finds itself, having struggled to navigate a path through and survive the pandemic and now the climate emergency.

Milton Keynes business has proved itself highly resilient during the pandemic, with a willingness to adapt to an ever-changing situation. The support that Milton Keynes Council and other organisations across the city have offered over the last two years highlights the partnership working which has made the business community even stronger.

“Although MKBLP is not an overtly political organisation, these issues affect us all now and will gain even more traction over the coming years,” says Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBAA organiser Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

Nicholas Mann

Milton Keynes is well placed to lead the UK’s Green Recovery, he adds. As last year’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow showed, areas that can embrace green technology to help them move forward will be at the very forefront of the economic revival.

“In MK we have certainly welcomed this technology with open arms. In fact, in some areas we are leading the way. From electric buses to delivery robots through to green roofs and driverless cars, technological innovation and low carbon living initiatives go hand in hand with the city’s ambitions.

“We felt that it was the right time to actively promote environmentally and ethically sustainable business practices, and many of the entrants to MKBAA 2022 have proven themselves in these areas over last few years.”

The award winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony on March 24 at Stadium MK. For full details of the event and to book a table visit www.mkbaa.co.uk.

The headline sponsors for MKBAA 2022 are Milton Keynes Council, MK Gateway, The Open University and Shoosmiths. The competition is organised by MKBLP in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and events specialist Evolution.