MKBAA: The finalists are revealed

MKBAA: The finalists are revealedFeb 12, 2020
The MKBAA judges take a break from their deliberations.
THE Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has unveiled the finalists for all 13 categories at its’ leading business awards.
MKBAA 2020 will focus on health and wellbeing in the city. In the year that Milton Keynes becomes a European City of Sport, Sport England’s chief executive Nick Bitel has accepted an invitation to be the guest speaker at the awards ceremony at the Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, on March 12.
The evening will be hosted by former GB Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms MBE and Mark Ormerod, chairman of SportsAid Eastern.
MKBAA 2020 Finalists
Health & Wellbeing – Sponsored by Mazars
- Personal Group
- White Clarke Creative
- Freeths LLP
- Peel Juice Bar
Innovation – Sponsored by Suzuki
- My Milton Keynes
- Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)
- Acuigen Ltd
Culture & Arts – Sponsored by David Lock Associates
- MKIAC
- Pauline Quirke Academy
- MK Gallery
Leisure & Entertainment
- Willen Lake
- Pauline Quirke Academy
- MK Biergarten
- CluedUpp Games
Technology Business – Sponsored by Integral Powertrain
- Expandly
- Immense
- Xero
- SBD Automotive
Design & Creativity
- Im Serv Europe
- MK Gallery
- Cygnus
- TFA
Professional Services – Sponsored by dbfb
- Cook Investment Group
- Snap out
- The Practice
- Growth Deck
Small & Medium Business – Sponsored by SJD Electrical
- Pauley Creative HC
- Ad Valorem
- Immense
- SBD Automotive
- Smith Jenkins
New Business – Sponsored by Cranfield University
- Approved Business Finance
- Arthur Ellis
- Tomorrow’s Journey
- Spotless Garments
Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Bletchley Park
- Willen Hospice
- The Parks Trust
- Ride High
- MK Snap
Business Impact in the Community – Sponsored by NiftyLift
- My Milton Keynes
- Acorn Early Years Foundation
- Arthur Ellis
- City Fibre
Customer Service – Sponsored by Holiday Inn Milton Keynes
- Mirus IT Solutions
- Acorn Early Years Foundation
- Boxx Commmunications
- Pets 2 Places
Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Keens Shay Keens
- Tref Griffiths
- Alan Wilson
- Harry Alston
- Diane Butterworth
Organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full-service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, this year’s awards will recognise the highest achieving businesses across Milton Keynes.
Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBLP and co-organiser of MKBAA, said: “I would like to congratulate all those who have made it into the final of MKBAA 2020. With more entries than ever before, it has been the most competitive process we have seen to date and we’re really excited to find out more about the finalists of each category on the night of the awards.”
He thanked the MKBAA 2020 sponsors, headed by the headline sponsors Shoosmiths, KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council, and the sponsors of the Business of the Year Award, Hillier Hopkins LLP and the Lifetime Achievement Award, Barclays.
