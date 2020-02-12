YOU ARE AT: Business MK > > Awards > MKBAA 2020 > MKBAA: The finalists are revealed

MKBAA: The finalists are revealed

Feb 12, 2020

The MKBAA judges take a break from their deliberations.

THE Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has unveiled the finalists for all 13 categories at its’ leading business awards. 

MKBAA 2020 will focus on health and wellbeing in the city. In the year that Milton Keynes becomes a European City of Sport, Sport England’s chief executive Nick Bitel has accepted an invitation to be the guest speaker at the awards ceremony at the Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, on March 12.

The evening will be hosted by former GB Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms MBE and Mark Ormerod, chairman of SportsAid Eastern.

MKBAA 2020 Finalists

Health & Wellbeing – Sponsored by Mazars

  • Personal Group 
  • White Clarke Creative
  • Freeths LLP
  • Peel Juice Bar

Innovation – Sponsored by Suzuki 

  • My Milton Keynes
  • Safety Centre (Hazard Alley) 
  • Acuigen Ltd

Culture & Arts – Sponsored by David Lock Associates

  • MKIAC
  • Pauline Quirke Academy
  • MK Gallery 

Leisure & Entertainment 

  • Willen Lake 
  • Pauline Quirke Academy
  • MK Biergarten
  • CluedUpp Games

Technology Business – Sponsored by Integral Powertrain

  • Expandly
  • Immense
  • Xero 
  • SBD Automotive

Design & Creativity 

  • Im Serv Europe
  • MK Gallery
  • Cygnus 
  • TFA

Professional Services – Sponsored by dbfb

  • Cook Investment Group 
  • Snap out
  • The Practice
  • Growth Deck

Small & Medium Business – Sponsored by SJD Electrical

  • Pauley Creative HC
  • Ad Valorem
  • Immense
  • SBD Automotive 
  • Smith Jenkins

New Business – Sponsored by Cranfield University

  • Approved Business Finance
  • Arthur Ellis
  • Tomorrow’s Journey
  • Spotless Garments 

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Bletchley Park

  • Willen Hospice
  • The Parks Trust
  • Ride High 
  • MK Snap

Business Impact in the Community – Sponsored by NiftyLift

  • My Milton Keynes 
  • Acorn Early Years Foundation
  • Arthur Ellis
  • City Fibre

Customer Service – Sponsored by Holiday Inn Milton Keynes

  • Mirus IT Solutions
  • Acorn Early Years Foundation 
  • Boxx Commmunications
  • Pets 2 Places

Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Keens Shay Keens

  • Tref Griffiths 
  • Alan Wilson
  • Harry Alston
  • Diane Butterworth

Organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full-service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, this year’s awards will recognise the highest achieving businesses across Milton Keynes.

Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBLP and co-organiser of MKBAA, said: “I would like to congratulate all those who have made it into the final of MKBAA 2020. With more entries than ever before, it has been the most competitive process we have seen to date and we’re really excited to find out more about the finalists of each category on the night of the awards.”

He thanked the MKBAA 2020 sponsors, headed by the headline sponsors Shoosmiths, KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council, and the sponsors of the Business of the Year Award, Hillier Hopkins LLP and the Lifetime Achievement Award, Barclays. 

