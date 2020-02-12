MKBAA: The finalists are revealed

THE Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has unveiled the finalists for all 13 categories at its’ leading business awards.

MKBAA 2020 will focus on health and wellbeing in the city. In the year that Milton Keynes becomes a European City of Sport, Sport England’s chief executive Nick Bitel has accepted an invitation to be the guest speaker at the awards ceremony at the Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, on March 12.

The evening will be hosted by former GB Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms MBE and Mark Ormerod, chairman of SportsAid Eastern.

Book your table now at www.mkbaa.co.uk

MKBAA 2020 Finalists

Health & Wellbeing – Sponsored by Mazars

Personal Group

White Clarke Creative

Freeths LLP

Peel Juice Bar

Innovation – Sponsored by Suzuki

My Milton Keynes

Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)

Acuigen Ltd

Culture & Arts – Sponsored by David Lock Associates

MKIAC

Pauline Quirke Academy

MK Gallery

Leisure & Entertainment

Willen Lake

Pauline Quirke Academy

MK Biergarten

CluedUpp Games

Technology Business – Sponsored by Integral Powertrain

Expandly

Immense

Xero

SBD Automotive

Design & Creativity

Im Serv Europe

MK Gallery

Cygnus

TFA

Professional Services – Sponsored by dbfb

Cook Investment Group

Snap out

The Practice

Growth Deck

Small & Medium Business – Sponsored by SJD Electrical

Pauley Creative HC

Ad Valorem

Immense

SBD Automotive

Smith Jenkins

New Business – Sponsored by Cranfield University

Approved Business Finance

Arthur Ellis

Tomorrow’s Journey

Spotless Garments

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Bletchley Park

Willen Hospice

The Parks Trust

Ride High

MK Snap

Business Impact in the Community – Sponsored by NiftyLift

My Milton Keynes

Acorn Early Years Foundation

Arthur Ellis

City Fibre

Customer Service – Sponsored by Holiday Inn Milton Keynes

Mirus IT Solutions

Acorn Early Years Foundation

Boxx Commmunications

Pets 2 Places

Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Keens Shay Keens

Tref Griffiths

Alan Wilson

Harry Alston

Diane Butterworth

Organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full-service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, this year’s awards will recognise the highest achieving businesses across Milton Keynes.

Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBLP and co-organiser of MKBAA, said: “I would like to congratulate all those who have made it into the final of MKBAA 2020. With more entries than ever before, it has been the most competitive process we have seen to date and we’re really excited to find out more about the finalists of each category on the night of the awards.”

He thanked the MKBAA 2020 sponsors, headed by the headline sponsors Shoosmiths, KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council, and the sponsors of the Business of the Year Award, Hillier Hopkins LLP and the Lifetime Achievement Award, Barclays.

Book your table now at www.mkbaa.co.uk

For all the latest info from MKBAA 2020, follow @MK_BAA on Twitter and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn.