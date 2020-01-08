MKBAA: Awards attract record number of entries as shortlists are revealed

MKBAA: Awards attract record number of entries as shortlists are revealedJan 08, 2020
THE NAMES of the businesses shortlisted for stage 2 of judging in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards have been announced.
The 2020 competition focuses on the theme of health and wellbeing and this year’s awards have attracted the highest number of entries in their history.
The winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner and ceremony in the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK on March 12, with an expected audience of more than 750 businesspeople.
The list of finalists will be whittled down following a second round of judging later this month. The organisations and individuals shortlisted by category are:
Health & Wellbeing Sponsor: Mazars
- Beauty Infusion
- Enliven Health Ltd
- Freeths LLP
- Kids Play Ltd
- MK Snap
- Peel Juice Bar
- Personal Group
- White Clarke Creative
Innovation
- Acuigen Ltd
- MyMiltonKeynes
- My New Term
- Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)
Culture & Arts Sponsor: David Lock Associates
- MKIAC
- MK Gallery
- The National Museum of Computing
- Pauline Quirke Academy
Leisure & Entertainment
- The Birch
- CluedUpp Games
- MK Biergarten
- The National Museum of Computing
- No.31 Tapas Bar & Kitchen
- Pauline Quirke Academy
- Willen Lake
Technology Business Sponsor: Integral Powertrain
- City Fibre
- Comms365 Limited
- Expandly
- Immense
- SBD Automotive
- Xero
Design & Creativity
- Cygnus
- IMServ Europe
- MK Gallery
- TFA Marketing
Professional Services Sponsor: dbfb
- Ad Valorem
- Cook Investment Group
- Growthdeck
- The Practice MK
- Smith Jenkins
- Snap Out
Small & Medium Business Sponsor: SJD Electrical
- Ad Valorem
- EAC Consulting Group
- Green Cross Training Limited
- Illuminis Insight Software
- Immense
- Pauley Creative
- Ride High Equestrian Centre
- Smith Jenkins
- SBD Automotive
New Business Sponsor: Cranfield University
- Approved Business Finance
- Arthur Ellis: Mental Health Support
- Spotless Garments
- Tomorrow’s Journey
Charity of the Year Sponsor: Bletchley Park
- Camphill MK Community
- MK Dons Sports and Education Trust
- MK Snap
- The Parks Trust
- Ride High
- Willen Hospice
Business Impact in the Community
- Acorn Early Years Foundation
- Arthur Ellis: Mental Health Support
- City Fibre
- Cloudy Group Ltd
- Metro Bank
- MyMiltonKeynes
- The Practice MK
Customer Service Sponsor: Holiday Inn Milton Keynes
- Acorn Early Years Foundation
- Anita’s Beauty Care
- Bistro Live
- Boxx Communications Ltd
- IMServ Europe
- Mirus IT Solutions
- MK Biergarten
- Pets 2 Places
Entrepreneur of the Year Sponsor: Keens Shay Keens
- Harry Alston EAC Consulting Group
- Diane Butterworth Diane Butterworth
- Tony Byrne Wealth & Tax Management
- Sanj Chandi Treat Street
- Chris Clarke Purple Dog Solutions
- Tref Griffiths CluedUpp Games
- Alan Wilson Expandly
Two other awards will also be presented on the night: to the overall Business of the Year, sponsored by Hillier Hopkins and chosen by the judges as the best overall entry, and the Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsor: Barclays).
This year’s headline sponsors are KPMG, Milton Keynes Council, the Open University and national law firm Shoosmiths.
To book a table at the awards ceremony and to find out the very latest MKBAA news, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk, follow @MK_BAA on Twitter and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn and use #MKBAA2020