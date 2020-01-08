MKBAA: Awards attract record number of entries as shortlists are revealed

THE NAMES of the businesses shortlisted for stage 2 of judging in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards have been announced.

The 2020 competition focuses on the theme of health and wellbeing and this year’s awards have attracted the highest number of entries in their history.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner and ceremony in the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK on March 12, with an expected audience of more than 750 businesspeople.

Book your table for the MKBAA 2020 awards ceremony at www.mkbaa.co.uk

The list of finalists will be whittled down following a second round of judging later this month. The organisations and individuals shortlisted by category are:

Health & Wellbeing Sponsor: Mazars

Beauty Infusion

Enliven Health Ltd

Freeths LLP

Kids Play Ltd

MK Snap

Peel Juice Bar

Personal Group

White Clarke Creative

Innovation

Acuigen Ltd

MyMiltonKeynes

My New Term

Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)

Culture & Arts Sponsor: David Lock Associates

MKIAC

MK Gallery

The National Museum of Computing

Pauline Quirke Academy

Leisure & Entertainment

The Birch

CluedUpp Games

MK Biergarten

The National Museum of Computing

No.31 Tapas Bar & Kitchen

Pauline Quirke Academy

Willen Lake

Technology Business Sponsor: Integral Powertrain

City Fibre

Comms365 Limited

Expandly

Immense

SBD Automotive

Xero

Design & Creativity

Cygnus

IMServ Europe

MK Gallery

TFA Marketing

Professional Services Sponsor: dbfb

Ad Valorem

Cook Investment Group

Growthdeck

The Practice MK

Smith Jenkins

Snap Out

Small & Medium Business Sponsor: SJD Electrical

Ad Valorem

EAC Consulting Group

Green Cross Training Limited

Illuminis Insight Software

Immense

Pauley Creative

Ride High Equestrian Centre

Smith Jenkins

SBD Automotive

New Business Sponsor: Cranfield University

Approved Business Finance

Arthur Ellis: Mental Health Support

Spotless Garments

Tomorrow’s Journey

Charity of the Year Sponsor: Bletchley Park

Camphill MK Community

MK Dons Sports and Education Trust

MK Snap

The Parks Trust

Ride High

Willen Hospice

Business Impact in the Community

Acorn Early Years Foundation

Arthur Ellis: Mental Health Support

City Fibre

Cloudy Group Ltd

Metro Bank

MyMiltonKeynes

The Practice MK

Customer Service Sponsor: Holiday Inn Milton Keynes

Acorn Early Years Foundation

Anita’s Beauty Care

Bistro Live

Boxx Communications Ltd

IMServ Europe

Mirus IT Solutions

MK Biergarten

Pets 2 Places

Entrepreneur of the Year Sponsor: Keens Shay Keens

Harry Alston EAC Consulting Group

Diane Butterworth Diane Butterworth

Tony Byrne Wealth & Tax Management

Sanj Chandi Treat Street

Chris Clarke Purple Dog Solutions

Tref Griffiths CluedUpp Games

Alan Wilson Expandly

Two other awards will also be presented on the night: to the overall Business of the Year, sponsored by Hillier Hopkins and chosen by the judges as the best overall entry, and the Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsor: Barclays).

This year’s headline sponsors are KPMG, Milton Keynes Council, the Open University and national law firm Shoosmiths.

To book a table at the awards ceremony and to find out the very latest MKBAA news, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk, follow @MK_BAA on Twitter and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn and use #MKBAA2020